Neymar Jr was on the losing side on Sunday’s European final as Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint Germain in Lisbon on Sunday. Following that defeat, the Brazilian took to his social media to thank fans for their support and also congratulate the winners on the night but ended up wishing a wrong team. The Germans won their sixth Champions League trophy, only AC Milan (7) and Real Mdrid (13) have won it more times. PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2019–20 Final Records and Stat Highlights.

Paris Saint Germain had a great start in their first-ever Champions League final, creating a number of clear-cut chances but missed opportunities caught up with them as former PSG man Kingsley Coman scored the game’s only goal just before the hour mark. This loss meant, The Parisians remarkable journey came to an end as star-man Neymar Jr broke down in tears after the final whistle. Neymar’s PSG Mission Ends in Tears As Paris Saint Germain Fall Short Against Bayern Munich in Champions League.

The 28-year-old, later in the night took to his social media to congratulate Bayern on their win but made a typing error ‘Losing is part of the sport, we try everything, we fight until the end. Thank you for the support and affection of each one of you and CONGRATULATIONS to BAYER.’ The 28-year-old wrote.

Neymar's Tweet

Perder faz parte do esporte, tentamos de tudo, lutamos até o final. Obrigado pelo apoio e carinho de cada um de vocês 🙏🏽 e PARABÉNS ao BAYER 👏🏽 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 23, 2020

After Neymar’s blunder, Bayer Leverkusen, popularly known as Bayer, issued a swift response to the Brazilian star. ‘Obrigado @neymarjr. I’m not sure why you congratulate me if I'm on vacation playing FIFA, but thanks.’ The German side replied.

Leverkusen's Response

Obrigado, @neymarjr! 😍😭🙌 No sé bien porqué me felicitas si ando de vacaciones echando el FIFA... pero gracias 😂 pic.twitter.com/AdoYyZL3dS — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_es) August 23, 2020

This was PSG’s first-ever appearance in the UCL final but the French side could not get the better of the competition veterans. Along with their sixth title win, Bayern Munich also became the first team to have a 100 per cent win record in a single Champions League campaign.

