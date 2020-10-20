A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus will start their UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 campaign with a trip to Ukraine. Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus Group G UCL match will be played at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv on October 20 (Tuesday). Dynamo Kyiv are on top of the Ukrainian Premier League with four wins and no defeats in six matches while Juventus are fifth in the Serie A team standings with two wins and draws each from four games. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus Group G UCL match should scroll down for all information, including live-action on SonLiv.

Juventus will be without Ronaldo and midfielder Weston Mckennie as both tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is currently in quarantine. Paulo Dybala could make a start after being left on the bench in the 1-1 draw against Crotone.

When is Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G match will take place on October 20 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv and is scheduled to start at 10:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus match in UCL on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League in India. Fans can live telecast the Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus match live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match?

Dynamo Kyiv vs Juventus match in UCL 2020-21 will also be available online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India.

