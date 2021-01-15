The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 advances to its second half as SC East Bengal lock horns with Kerala Blasters in the upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Friday (January 15). Both teams had a terrible campaign so far and would be raring to get back on track soon. While SC East Bengal are placed at the ninth position with nine points in as many games, Kerala Blasters occupy one spot below with nine points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for SCEB vs KBFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

While both teams have struggled this season so far, East Bengal would be slight favourites for this game as they defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 in their last outing, thanks to an early goal from Matti Steinmann. Kerala Blasters come into this match with a win as well. Jordan Murray delivered a brace as 10-men Blasters thrashed Jamshedpur FC 3-2. Notably, the two clubs had locked horns just once before which ended in a 1-1 draw. As the upcoming contest gets lined-up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick SC East Bengal custodian Debjit Majumdar (SCEB) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Scott Neville (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC) and Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC) will be selected as the four defenders.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Rahul KP (KBFC) and Jeakson Singh (KBFC) will be the three midfielders in the team.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Facundo Pereyra (SCEB), Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Bright Enobakhare (KBFC) will be picked as the two forwards in the side.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Debjit Majumdar (SCEB), Scott Neville (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Rahul KP (KBFC), Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Facundo Pereyra (SCEB), Jordan Murray (KBFC), Bright Enobakhare (KBFC).

Jordan Murray (KBFC) should be picked as the captain of your team whereas Matti Steinmann (SCEB) can fill the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).