Italy will face another South American nation in Ecuador in an international friendly, after a 2-1 win over Venezuela in their last game. The Italians had a tough Euro qualifying campaign but are gathering steam at the right time, with a few months to go for the summer tournament in Germany. Manager Luciano Spalletti knows his team is still a work in progress but there is considerable improvement of late. The Italians have good bunch of young and experienced player and will be confident of doing well here. Ecuador have lost just once in their last ten fixtures and the team will be keen to do well in the Copa America in June. Ecuador versus Italy starts at 1:30 AM IST. FA Denies to Recall England's UEFA Euro 2024 Jersey With 'Woke' Symbol Despite Backlash from Fans, Former Players.

Felix Torres and Robert Arboleda form the center-back pairing for Ecuador with Alexander Dominguez in goal. Enner Valencia is a veteran forward and is known for turning up for the team, when his side needs him the most. Kendry Paez will be the playmaker behind Valencia and he will need to contribute by defending from the front as well. Moises Caicedo has been poor for Chelsea but remains a key player for the national team.

Francesco Acerbi has been left out of the squad following accusation of racism. Injuries prevent Bryan Cristante and Domenico Berardi from playing this fixture. Mateo Retegui scored a brace in the last game and should lead the attack here. Federico Chiesa should start on the wing but could feature as a second striker at times in the contest.

When Is Ecuador vs Italy International Friendly Match 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Ecuador will play against Italy in an international football-friendly match on Monday, March 24. The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey, USA and it will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Harry Kane Returning to Bayern Munich With Injury; Kyle Walker Also Hurt During England's Loss to Brazil.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ecuador vs Italy, International Friendly Match 2024?

There would be a live telecast viewing option of this match available on Sony Sports TV Channels. Fans in India hence can get Ecuador vs Italy live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. For Ecuador vs Italy live stream viewing option details, read below.

Is Ecuador vs Italy International Friendly Match 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live stream viewing option of the Ecuador vs Italy International Friendly 2024 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans must have a SonyLIV Subscription to view the Ecuador vs Italy match on their mobile and TV screens. This Ecuador vs Italy match would also be available on the Jio TV app. Italy are a quality side and having won three out of their last five games, they look like favourites to win here.

