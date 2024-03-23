The Football Association has refused to recall the England National Football Team's new jersey which has a 'woke' cross at the back of its collar. The jersey also faced backlash from the fans and many former England players. Nike, who are the official kit sponsor of England had stated that they designed the jersey by inspiring from the 1966 FIFA World Cup England winning jersey. ‘I Love It…Ramadan Kareem’ Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Year of The Camel in Saudi Arabia, Promotes Camel Milk (Watch Video)

FA Won't Recall England's 'Woke' Jersey

JUST IN - England shirt for Euro 2024 with "woke" cross will not be recalled by the FA despite backlash from legends and fans — The Sun pic.twitter.com/GF7nh6ND85 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)