Gareth Southgate's England will be looking to bounce back after a defeat at the hands of Brazil in their last game. The Three Lions have had a brilliant Euro qualifying campaign and certainly are one of the favourites to lift the title. The last game came as a reality check of sorts for the management but each of these games in the build up to the Euros this summer will be treated as a learning curve. Opponents Belgium too did not win in their last game and had to settle for a draw against Ireland. Their attacking game was impaired last time out and the team will look to improve. England versus Belgium starts at 1:15 AM IST.

Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, and Sam Johnstone are the players that have left the England camp owing to fitness issues. John Stones is likely to partner Jarrad Branthwaite at the heart of the defence while Kobbie Mainoo could win his first start for his national team. Declan Rice will slot in at central midfield with England opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Ivan Toney will be pick for the striker’s role.

Romelu Lukaku will be the focal point in attack for Belgium and he has a key role to play in the build up play. Jeremy Doku and Johan Bakayoko have raw pace and trickery in their game and this could come in handy against England. The big presence of Amadou Onana could help Belgium assert their dominance in the middle of the park.

When Is England vs Belgium International Friendly Match 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

England will play against Belgium in an international football-friendly match on Wednesday, March 27. The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London, England and it will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of England vs Belgium, International Friendly Match 2024?

There would be a live telecast viewing option of this match available on Sony Sports TV Channels. Fans in India hence can get England vs Belgium live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. For England vs Belgium live stream viewing option details, read below.

Is England vs Belgium International Friendly Match 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live stream viewing option of the England vs Belgium International Friendly 2024 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans must have a SonyLIV Subscription to view the England vs Belgium match on their mobile and TV screens. England and Belgium will both like to attack from the onset and the game is likely to end in a scored draw.

