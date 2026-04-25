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Football Football Manchester City vs Southampton, FA Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online Premier League leaders City are aiming for a domestic treble and a record-breaking fourth consecutive final appearance. Standing in their way is a resilient Southampton side, currently competing in the Championship, who stunned Arsenal in the quarter-finals to set up this Wembley showdown.

Manchester City face Southampton on Saturday, 25 April 2026, at Wembley Stadium in a high-stakes FA Cup 2025-26 semi-final. Premier League leaders City are aiming for a domestic treble and a record-breaking fourth consecutive final appearance. Standing in their way is a resilient Southampton side, currently competing in the Championship, who stunned Arsenal in the quarter-finals to set up this Wembley showdown. Erling Haaland Shirt Ripped: Striker's Sleeve Torn During Clash with Gabriel Magalhaes in Manchester City vs Arsenal.

How to Watch Manchester City vs Southampton Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match for free on BBC One, with coverage starting shortly before the kick-off. Digital viewers can stream the action via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website at no additional cost. The match is also available to TNT Sports and discovery+ (HBO Max) subscribers

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network on channels TEN 2, 3, and 4. Viewers can stream the action online through the Sony LIV app and website.

Match Fact

Category Information Fixture Manchester City vs Southampton Date Saturday, 25 April 2026 Kick-off Time 21:45 IST Venue Wembley Stadium, London Referee Craig Pawson Free-to-Air TV BBC One Free Live Stream BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport Website Manchester City Form W-W-W-W-W Southampton Form D-W-W-W-W

Manchester City vs Southampton Team News

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will rotate his squad following a demanding schedule. Rodri remains a major doubt with a groin issue, while defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are officially sidelined. Young talents like Nico O'Reilly and French international Rayan Cherki are expected to feature, supporting Erling Haaland in attack.

Southampton face significant selection hurdles. Midfielders Flynn Downes and Ryan Manning are both unavailable due to suspension. Captain Jack Stephens will undergo a late fitness test after picking up a calf injury during a midweek warm-up. Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is expected to start between the posts as regular choice Alex McCarthy remains out with a wrist injury.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).