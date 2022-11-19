We all are probably aware about the alcohol ban at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. FIFA (International Federation of Football Associations) has banned the sale of alcohol in the World Cup stadiums and the surrounding areas. Regardless of the ban, fans can still bring in their alcohol drink to the stadiums but they will have to shell out huge money. Reportedly, fans will have to purchase a Corporate Hospitality ticket that is worth around $22,000 (over Rs 17 Lakh). FIFA World Cup 2022: Organisers Ban Sale of Beer, Alcohol in Stadiums Perimeter.

The Corporate Hospitality ticket permits people have alcohol by allowing the into hospitality suites inside stadiums. The starting price for such ticket starts at $22,600 as per Sky News Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol. And it is being reported that fans will have to enter the hospitality suites three hours before the game kick-off time.

Not a Complete Alcohol Ban!

💰 You can get alcohol inside a stadium at the World Cup in Qatar if you have a corporate hospitality ticket, where prices start at £19,000. [via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/73e33jzgBL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 18, 2022

48 hours before the first match, FIFA said in its statement, “After several discussions with the State of Qatar and the authorities there, we took this decision to limit drinking alcohol to participants in FIFA entertainment festivals only instead of the tournament stadiums, which means removing all outlets for selling alcohol in the stadiums.” FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet the Captains of All Participating 32 Teams Ahead of Marquee Tournament in Qatar.

“Drinks without alcohol will remain as they are in the stadiums, and Qatar will try to provide the necessary environment for the fans to have an enjoyable and respectful experience in various places during the tournament period. FIFA concluded its statement, “The Organising Committee greatly respects AB InBev’s understanding of this decision and its determination to show us sufficient support during the World Cup,” the statement further added.

