New Delhi, January 13: Alcohol retail shops and bars in several Indian states will remain closed on Wednesday, January 14, in observance of Makar Sankranti. The dry day, mandated by state governments to respect the religious and cultural significance of the harvest festival, coincides with a massive four-day alcohol ban in Maharashtra's major cities due to local civic body elections. While the restrictions vary by state, metropolitan hubs like Delhi and Mumbai have confirmed a complete shutdown of liquor sales for the day.

Maharashtra Enforces Four-Day 'Dry Day' for Municipal Corporation Elections 2026

In Maharashtra, the typical one-day restriction for Makar Sankranti has been overshadowed by a broader mandate. The state government has announced a four-day dry period from January 13 to January 16, 2026, across 29 municipal corporation areas, including Mumbai (BMC), Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik. Dry Day List 2026: Month-Wise Dates When Alcohol Sales Are Restricted in India.

This extended ban is tied to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections scheduled for January 15. To ensure a peaceful polling process and prevent voter inducement, the "dry period" began as soon as the official campaign ended on the evening of January 13. All licensed liquor shops, bars, and permit rooms within these civic limits must remain shut until the conclusion of counting on January 16.

Delhi and Other States Observing Makar Sankranti Holiday

Beyond the election-related closures in the west, several other regions have designated January 14 as a dry day specifically for the Makar Sankranti festival:

Delhi: The national capital has officially listed January 14 as a dry day. All retail liquor vends will remain closed, though some high-end hotels may still serve alcohol to residents in specific designated areas.

Karnataka: Many districts in Karnataka, particularly in North Karnataka, where Sankranti is a major religious event, observe a dry day to maintain social order during local fairs and temple processions.

Uttar Pradesh: While the state has declared January 15 as a public holiday for Makar Sankranti this year, retail restrictions often vary by district. Residents in border areas near Delhi often see synchronised closures.

Impact on Businesses and Travellers

The dry day restrictions apply to retail liquor stores, wine shops, bars, and restaurants. While these establishments remain open for food service, the sale and service of alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited for 24 hours (starting from 12:00 AM on January 14).

Excise departments have deployed special squads to monitor compliance. Authorities have warned that any establishment found serving alcohol through "backdoor" channels or violating the ban could face heavy fines or permanent cancellation of their liquor licenses. Holiday Calendar 2026: Month-Wise List of Public Holidays in India and Long Weekends.

Why Is Makar Sankranti a Dry Day?

Makar Sankranti is one of the few Hindu festivals determined by the solar cycle, marking the Sun's entry into the Capricorn (Makara) constellation. It signifies the end of winter and the beginning of longer days. Because the festival involves massive public gatherings for holy dips in rivers and kite-flying competitions, state governments often implement dry days as a "precautionary measure" to ensure public safety and decorum during the festivities.

