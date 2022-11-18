The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played from November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar. A total of 32 teams from across the world have booked their place in the competition as they aim to become the World Champions. This will be the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event and will be the first to be played in a Arab country. Meanwhile, we take a look at all the captains of the teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022. When is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

The list of the captains who are going to lead their nation in Qatar contains names of superstars who are familiar among the followers of football. Names of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski enriches the list. As years of FIFA World Cup experience indicate, it is not only a football tournament, but also an emotional roller-coaster for all the nations participating in it. Not only the leaders of the nations marshal their troops on the field, but they also carry the responsibility of representing the values of their nations as well.

Group A

Team Captain Qatar Hassan Al-Haydos Ecuador Enner Valencia Senegal Kalidou Koulibaly Netherlands Virgil Van Dijk

Group B

Team Captain England Harry Kane Iran Ehsan Hajsafi USA Christian Pulisic Wales Gareth Bale

Group C

Team Captain Argentina Lionel Messi Saudi Arabia Salman Al-Faraj Mexico Andres Guardado Poland Robert Lewandowski

Group D

Team Captain France Hugo Lloris Australia Mat Ryan Denmark Simon Kjaer Tunisia Youssef Msakni

Group E

Team Captain Spain Sergio Busquetes Costa Rica Bryan Ruiz Germany Manuel Neuer Japan Maya Yoshida

Group F

Team Captain Belgium Eden Hazard Canada Atiba Hutchinson Morocco Romain Haiss Croatia Luka Modric

Group G

Team Captain Brazil Thiago SIlva Serbia Dusan Tadic Switzerland Granit Xhaka Cameroon Vincent Aboubakar

Group H

Team Captain Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Ghana Andre Ayew Uruguay Diego Godin South Korea Son Heung-Min

