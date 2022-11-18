The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played from November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar. A total of 32 teams from across the world have booked their place in the competition as they aim to become the World Champions. This will be the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event and will be the first to be played in a Arab country. Meanwhile, we take a look at all the captains of the teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022. When is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

The list of the captains who are going to lead their nation in Qatar contains names of superstars who are familiar among the followers of football. Names of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski enriches the list. As years of FIFA World Cup experience indicate, it is not only a football tournament, but also an emotional roller-coaster for all the nations participating in it. Not only the leaders of the nations marshal their troops on the field, but they also carry the responsibility of representing the values of their nations as well.

Group A

Team Captain
Qatar Hassan Al-Haydos
Ecuador Enner Valencia
Senegal Kalidou Koulibaly
Netherlands Virgil Van Dijk

 

Group B

Team Captain
England Harry Kane
Iran Ehsan Hajsafi
USA Christian Pulisic
Wales Gareth Bale

 

Group C

Team Captain
Argentina Lionel Messi
Saudi Arabia Salman Al-Faraj
Mexico Andres Guardado
Poland Robert Lewandowski

 

Group D

Team Captain
France Hugo Lloris
Australia Mat Ryan
Denmark Simon Kjaer
Tunisia Youssef Msakni

 

Group E

Team Captain
Spain Sergio Busquetes
Costa Rica Bryan Ruiz
Germany Manuel Neuer
Japan Maya Yoshida

 

Group F

Team Captain
Belgium Eden Hazard
Canada Atiba Hutchinson
Morocco Romain Haiss
Croatia Luka Modric

 

Group G

Team Captain
Brazil Thiago SIlva
Serbia Dusan Tadic
Switzerland Granit Xhaka
Cameroon Vincent Aboubakar

 

Group H

Team Captain
Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo
Ghana Andre Ayew
Uruguay Diego Godin
South Korea Son Heung-Min

 

