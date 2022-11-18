The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played from November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar. A total of 32 teams from across the world have booked their place in the competition as they aim to become the World Champions. This will be the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event and will be the first to be played in a Arab country. Meanwhile, we take a look at all the captains of the teams participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022. When is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details
The list of the captains who are going to lead their nation in Qatar contains names of superstars who are familiar among the followers of football. Names of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski enriches the list. As years of FIFA World Cup experience indicate, it is not only a football tournament, but also an emotional roller-coaster for all the nations participating in it. Not only the leaders of the nations marshal their troops on the field, but they also carry the responsibility of representing the values of their nations as well.
Group A
|Team
|Captain
|Qatar
|Hassan Al-Haydos
|Ecuador
|Enner Valencia
|Senegal
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Netherlands
|Virgil Van Dijk
Group B
|Team
|Captain
|England
|Harry Kane
|Iran
|Ehsan Hajsafi
|USA
|Christian Pulisic
|Wales
|Gareth Bale
Group C
|Team
|Captain
|Argentina
|Lionel Messi
|Saudi Arabia
|Salman Al-Faraj
|Mexico
|Andres Guardado
|Poland
|Robert Lewandowski
Group D
|Team
|Captain
|France
|Hugo Lloris
|Australia
|Mat Ryan
|Denmark
|Simon Kjaer
|Tunisia
|Youssef Msakni
Group E
|Team
|Captain
|Spain
|Sergio Busquetes
|Costa Rica
|Bryan Ruiz
|Germany
|Manuel Neuer
|Japan
|Maya Yoshida
Group F
|Team
|Captain
|Belgium
|Eden Hazard
|Canada
|Atiba Hutchinson
|Morocco
|Romain Haiss
|Croatia
|Luka Modric
Group G
|Team
|Captain
|Brazil
|Thiago SIlva
|Serbia
|Dusan Tadic
|Switzerland
|Granit Xhaka
|Cameroon
|Vincent Aboubakar
Group H
|Team
|Captain
|Portugal
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Ghana
|Andre Ayew
|Uruguay
|Diego Godin
|South Korea
|Son Heung-Min
