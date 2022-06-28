Barcelona, June 28 : FC Barcelona are considering taking legal action against the Italian club AS Roma after they withdrew from the Joan Gamper Trophy, scheduled to be played on August 6 at Camp Nou. The Spanish club said that they are working on finding a new opponent for this year's edition. "The club's legal department is studying possible action against the Italian club for damages caused to FC Barcelona and its fans due to this unexpected and unjustified decision," Barcelona said in a statement. Chelsea Transfer News: Raheem Sterling Agrees Personal Terms With Blues.

FC Barcelona said that AS Roma have decided to unilaterally, without reason, withdraw from the agreed contract for both parties for the Joan Gamper Trophy game that was to be played on August 6 at Camp Nou. "In the next 24 hours the return of money already spent on tickets will begin and the Club wants to make it clear that the suspension of the games has been due to circumstances outside the control of FC Barcelona, the express wish of AS Roma," it added. Roma announced their decision on Monday night in a statement that read, "The club can confirm that it has withdrawn from its proposed participation in the Gamper Trophy, which was scheduled to take place in Barcelona on August 6, 2022."

