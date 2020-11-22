FC Goa (FCG) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 3 of the Indian Super League 2020. FCG vs BFC clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 22, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams will be playing their first game of the news season and would hope to start it on a positive note. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create FCG vs BFC Dream11 Fantasy team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have been two of the most consistent teams in the Indian Super League in recent history and will be hoping to get their hands on the elusive trophy come the end of the season. The Gaurs appointed Juan Ferrando as their new manager ahead of the new campaign while The Blues have kept hold of most of their core players from last season. Both teams made it into the playoffs last season.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) must be your keeper.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sarineo Fernandes (FCG), Juanan (BFC) and Rahul Bheke (BFC) must be your defenders.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Seiminlen Doungel (FCG), Erik Partaalu (BFC) and Dimas Delgado (BFC) must be your midfielders.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Udanta Singh (BFC) must be you forwards.

Sunil Chhetri (BFC) must be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Brandon Fernandes (FCG) can be named as the vice-captain for FCG vs BFC ISL 2020-21 clash.

