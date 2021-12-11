FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will face off against each other in an important fixture at the bottom of the Indian Premier League 2021-22. The FCG vs BFC, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on December 11, 2021 (Saturday) as both teams look for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

With the tournament being held in Goa, the Gaurs will be disappointed with the start they have made to ISL 2021-22. However, FC Goa recorded their first win last time around ending a three-game losing run and will aim to build on that result. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC, have had an underwhelming season so far, losing three of their last four games in the league after a victory in the opening match and the former champions will be hoping to put an end to his dismal run.

When is FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on December 11, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the OFC vs NEUFCFCG vs BFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

