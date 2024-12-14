Bengaluru FC will host FC Goa in the much-awaited Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season match. Bengaluru FC is having a great campaign in the ongoing tournament. Bengaluru FC is placed second with 23 points in 11 matches. They have secured seven wins and lost two matches so far. On the other hand, FC Goa is positioned fourth with 18 points to their name in the ongoing ISL 2024-25 season. FC Goa has played 10 matches and won five and lost three games till now. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find the live streaming and other viewing options of the much-awaited contest between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.

Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC are unbeaten at home in six matches this season. They would be aiming to continue the winning streak in their next home game against FC Goa on Saturday. FC Goa, on the other hand, have notched up 13 points out of a possible 15 in their last five games.

When is Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa match will be hosted at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in the ISL 2024-25 season. The much-awaited contest between the two clubs will kick off at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 14. Check out the Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match viewing options below.

Where to Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the Indian Super League 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcasting rights in India. Fans can watch the Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa live streaming online for free. Bengaluru FC will be charged up for this tie and we could have a thrilling clash.

