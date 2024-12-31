Mumbai, December 31: Flavio Cobolli bounced back from the verge of defeat on saving a match point and produced a memorable comeback as Italy sweeps France to book a place in the quarterfinals of the United Cup. The Italian defeated Frenchman Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-6(8), 6-2. Ugo Humbert, won his first 17 service points in the second set and served for the match at 6-3, 5-4 15/0. But the Frenchman was unable to convert match point at 8/7 in the ensuing tie-break and that proved costly. United Cup 2024–25: Katie Boulter and Charles Broom Seal Decider for Great Britain Against Argentina in Group F.

Italy went on to sweep the tie 3-0 after wins from Jasmine Paolini and mixed doubles pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. The country has now won Group D and will move into the knockout stages of the mixed-teams event. France needed to defeat Italy 3-0 to win the group.

Mixed doubles pair of Errani and Vavassori defeated Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Elixane Lechemia 6-3, 7-6. With Italy already safely through to the quarterfinals, world No.4 Paolini had no pressure on her shoulders as she followed in women’s singles. United Cup 2024–25: Iga Swiatek Powers Poland to Thrilling 2–1 Win Against Norway.

The 2024 Roland Garros and Wimbledon finalist was calm and collected as she posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Chloe Paquet to officially seal Tuesday’s tie for the Italians. Paolini have dropped only four games in her two group-stage matches. She defeated former Top 5 player Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-1 in her first match of the tournament.

