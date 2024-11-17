The France National Football Team was knocked out of the UEFA Euro 2024 competition and was heavily criticised for their ‘no-show’ performance in the tournament. The side showed under-par offensive performance in the Euro 2024 despite having stars like Kylian Mbappe, Oliver Giroud, and Antoine Griezmann in their ranks. More so after the UEFA Euro 2024 exit, Dider Deschamps’ side suffered another humiliating loss, this time against Italy where Mbappe was the frontman and yet again failed to contribute to the scoreline. Kylian Mbappe’s 55 Million Euro Claim Against PSG To Convene Before CoA on Tuesday: Report.

The side will play their reverse fixture against Italy in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 tournament and the side desperately need a win to advance to the competition. Mbappe was not part of matches against Belgium and Israel which fueled rumours of Mbappe having rough relations with the France National Football Team. With a place in the quarterfinal confirmed, fans wish to have the strongest side on the field to maintain the momentum but are sceptical about Mbappe’s availability for the France National side. Check out whether Kylian Mbappe plays in the Italy vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match below.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Italy vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match?

After a disappointing loss in the opening game, the France football side went unbeaten in the next four matches and currently holds second place in their group and will progress to the next phase of the competition. Mbappe needs to find some ‘tuning’ with his national side teammates. Sadly, Mbappe was granted rest to recover from an injury he suffered back in September and was not added to the squad. Even though Mbappe made an early return than expected for Real Madrid CF, he requested the France National Football Team extra time for complete recovery. Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe Named Joint Winners of Gerd Muller Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2024 Awards After Scoring 52 Goals Each in 2023-24 Season.

Didier Deschamps, who won the last three out of four matches without Mbappe is also happy to rest the team captain. With Mbappe out of the picture, Italy will look for a win to give themselves a chance to make a mark in the competition with a win over France.

