Juventus and Geona will take on each other at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Placed on number one of the Serie A 2019-20 points table, Juventus would want to keep up their winning streak. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the predicted line-ups for the upcoming game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The Bianconeri has 69 points in their kitty and leads the Serie A 2019-20 points table. Whereas, Geona is placed at the 17th spot of the table with 26 points. Cristiano Ronaldo New Look: Juventus Star Shows Off Latest ‘Curly Locks’ Hairstyle in Picture With Teammate Juan Cuadrado.

Talking about Juventus, the team has various injury concerns. The players like Sami Khedira, Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio are the ones who would miss out on the game due to injuries. Danilo who had missed out on the last game due to the yellow card makes a comeback into the squad. Ahead of the game, Maurizio Sarri has already said that there wouldn't be any rotation happening.

The hosts make way into the game with a stunning draw. Iago Falque made it to the scoresheet at the 30th minute and then Andrea Pinamonti converted a penalty into a goal at the 70th minute of the match and produced an equaliser. Davide Nicola does not have any injury concern but would miss out on Captain Domenico Criscito and senior defensive midfielder Ivan Radojanovic. Now, let's have a look at the predicted line-up of both sides below:

Geona : Perin; Zapata, Romero, Soumaoro; Biraschi, Behrami, Schone, Sturaro, Barreca; Pinamonti, Sanabria

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, de Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

The hosts are expected to go with 3-5-2 formation whereas Cristiano Ronaldo's side is expected to with 4-3-3 formation. The match will begin at 1.30 AM IST. Stay tuned to the page for more updates of the game.

