Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Germany and Slovakia have both managed 12 points so far in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the two nations will clash this evening in Leipzig in a winner takes all tie. The team winning will qualify for the global main event next year while the loser will need to feature in the face-offs. Germany started their qualifying campaign with a defeat to Slovakia but Julian Nagelsmann has done well in getting the team playing to their true potential again, with four wins on the bounce. Slovakia are no pushovers and will be ruing their off day against Northern Ireland, else they would have qualified by now. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC

Nick Woltemade will feature as the central striker for Germany with the hosts lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Florian Wirtz will be the playmaker with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane on the wings. Leon Goretzka and Aleksandar Pavlovic will be the two central midfielders and will try and dictate the tempo of the game. Jonathan Tah and Waldemar Anton will form the defensive partnership.

Martin Dubravka in goal for Slovakia will need to be at his very best with Germany looking to attack from the onset. David Strelec, Lukas Haraslin, and David Duris will be the front three for Slovakia with Stanislav Lobotka as the central defensive midfielder. Matus Bero and Tomas Rigo will venture forward from midfield and support with the attacking play.

Germany vs Slovakia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Germany vs Slovakia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date November 18 Time 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Red Bull Arena Leipzig Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Germany vs Slovakia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Germany National Football Team is set to cross swords with the Slovakia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 18. The Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is set to be played at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig and will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Italy 1-4 Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Scores Brace As Landslaget Secure World Cup Qualification For First Time Since 1998.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Germany vs Slovakia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Germany vs Slovakia live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For Germany vs Slovakia online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Germany vs Slovakia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Germany vs Slovakia live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. It will be keenly contested game between two quality teams with Germany claiming a 2-1 win.

