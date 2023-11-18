Euro 2024 hosts Germany will face Turkey in an international friendly with manager Julian Nagelsmann looking to secure another win as the boss. The Die Mannschaft were held to a 2-2 draw with Mexico in their last game. They are yet to play a competitive game since crashing out of the 2022 World Cup at group stage. Being the host nation, the team is not part of the Euro qualifiers but constant friendlies has helped the team build develop the brand of football they are looking for. The German football has been in decline for sometime now and it is imperative these crops of players get it back to its past glory. Germany versus Turkey starts at 1:15 AM IST. Everton Gets Biggest Sporting Sanction in Premier League History of 10 Points for Breaching Financial Rules.

Niclas Fullkrug will lead the attack for Germany with Leroy Sane and Florian Wirtz as the wingers. Ilkay Gundogan in midfield will try and push forward to help the attack, leaving behind Joshua Kimmich as the sweeper. Antonio Rudiger’s presence at the back should help keep things tidy in defence. He will be partnered by seasoned player Mats Hummels, adding stability to the play.

Hakan Calhanoglu with his goalscoring abilities is one of the elite midfielders in Europe and the Turkish skipper can cause problems for Germany. Kerem Akturkoglu has been in sublime for his club Galatasaray and will be keen on replicating it for his national side. Yunus Akgun should also be included in the starting eleven to add quality in midfield.

When Is Germany vs Turkey, International Friendly Match 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Germany vs Turkey, International Friendly match will be played at the Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany on November 18, 2023 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Germany vs Turkey, International Friendly Match 2023?

Unfortunately, the live action of the Germany vs Turkey, International Friendly 2023 Match will not be live telecasted on any TV channels in India. For live streaming info, scroll down.

Is Germany vs Turkey International Friendly Match 2023, Live Online Streaming Available?

Although the live telecast of the Germany vs Turkey International Friendly 2023 Match is unavailable, fans get the live streaming of the match online in FanCode app and website. Fans can also follow the live score updates of their team in their official social media accounts. Germany will dominate the contest but the game is likely to end in a scored draw.

