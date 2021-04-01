Harry Kane added another milestone to his hat in England’s 2-1 win over Poland in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. Kane put England ahead from the penalty spot in the 19th minute before Harry Maguire sealed all three points with a volley in the 85th minute after Jakub Moder had equalised for Poland at the start of the second half following an error from John Stones. The victory over Poland kept England’s unscathed run in-tact and also kept them on top of Group I in the FIFA WC qualifiers table. FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos Criticises Qatar Over Working Conditions of Migrant Workers.

The strike against Poland was Kane's 34th international goal and 10th from the penalty spot. It took him past former England and Chelsea captain Frank Lampard to become the England footballer with most international goals from the penalty spot. Lampard scored nine times from the spot during his 106 appearances for the Three Lions. On the night Kane also became the third England player to score a goal on all seven days of the week. Lampard and Rooney were the first two to record the feat.

Harry Kane Adds Another England Record to His Name

10 - Harry Kane is now the all-time leading penalty scorer for England, netting 10 from the spot - one more than Frank Lampard. Reliable. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2021

Kane is also now just 19 goals behind Wayne Rooney’s all-time goal tally for England. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is now sixth on England’s all-time goal-scoring chart and is only behind Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Gary Lineker, Jimmy Greaves and Michael Owen.

He opened the scoring against Poland after Raheem Sterling was tripped by Michal Helik from behind. The referee immediately pointed to the spot and Kane stepped up and converted to put England ahead. Gareth Southgate’s side dominated the ball and had more scoring chances but their profligacy in front of goal kept Poland alive in the match.

Poland found a way back when John Stones gave the ball away under pressure from Jakub Moder. Arkadiusz Milik won it from Stones and passed it for Moder to tap-in into an empty net. But Stones eventually salvaged himself when he set up Maguire’s winner from a corner that gave England all three points.

