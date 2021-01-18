AC Milan will look to go three points clear at the top of the Serie A points table when they play Cagliari in their next league match. AC Milan overcame the 1-3 defeat to champions Juventus with a double win over Torino, first in the league and then in the Coppa Italia round of 16. Their opponents Cagliari are on a 10-match winless streak and have lost each of their last five matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Cagliari vs AC Milan match in Serie A should scroll down for all details. Serie A 2020–21 Match Result: Juventus’ Title Run at Risk Following 0–2 Loss at Inter Milan.

Cagliari’s last win in the league was a 2-1 victory over Sampdoria in early November 2019. Since then, they have lost six and drawn four of the 10 league matches they have played. Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned for AC Milan against Torino while Hakan Calhanoglu is expected to return in this match. Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic are, however, still in quarantine and will not be part.

Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Cagliari v AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Sardegna Arena. The match will begin on January 19 (Monday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Cagliari vs AC Milan Serie A 2020-21 match on Sony Sports. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live-action of the match on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The game will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv. Fans can follow the live streaming either on the Sonyliv app or on the website.

