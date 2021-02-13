The Saturday clash of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Chennaiyin FC locking horns with FC Goa. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Goa on February 13. Although the two sides have fared differently this season, both are desperate to get a win under their belt. Both teams are winless in their last five matches. However, the Gaurs are placed at fourth position with 23 points in 16 games while Chennaiyin are eighth in the team standings with 17 points in as many matches. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of CFC vs FCG game. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although Chennaiyin have been impressed in the defensive department, they have been guilty of being reluctant in their approach. On the contrary, the Gaurs have scored 24 goals this ISL season – second-most for any side after Mumbai City. In the last match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa, the former won 2-1 thanks to goals from Rafael Crivellaro and Rahim Ali. Jorge Ortiz Mendoza was the lone scorer for the Goa-based team. As the upcoming clash takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Fantasy Team.

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on February 13, 2021 (Saturday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the CFC vs FCG match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs FCG clash online for fans.

