Chennaiyin FC will take on Odisha FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Stadium in Vasco on January 10, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are in the bottom half of the results and need to turn their form quickly if they are to make it into the top four. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch CFC vs OFC in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Both teams have had a difficult start to the season but come into this game on the back of contrasting results. The two-time Champions suffered defeat in their previous outing in the league while Odisha recorded their first win of the season and will be hoping to build in that. Odisha are at the bottom of the table but could move away with all three points while Chennaiyin have a chance to cut the gap on the top four. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 10, 2021 (Sunday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the CFC vs OFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs OFC clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).