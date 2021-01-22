Barcelona will look to overcome their cup final disappointment when they visit third-division side Cornella in the third round of Copa del Rey 2020-21. Barcelona were beaten 3-2 by Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final despite leading 2-1 heading into injury-time. Their opponents Cornella maybe a third-division side but have already beaten Atletico Madrid in the previous round and also kept a clean sheet in that game. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the Cornella vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey round of 32 clash should scroll down for all details. Lionel Messi Red Card: Barcelona Captain Handed Two-Game Ban For Sending Off Against Bilbao; Club To Appeal Against Suspension.

Ronald Koeman is expected to make wholesome changes to his playing XI for this clash with captain and talisman Lionel Messi, who saw a red card for an off-the-ball tackle in the Super Cup, final set to be rested alongside a host of other first-team starters including goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Cornella vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Round of 32 Match Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The third-round match between Cornella and Barcelona will be played at the Municipal de Cornella Stadium. The match will take place on January 22 (Thursday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Cornella vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Round of 32 Match Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Unfortunately, Cornella vs Barcelona match will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for Copa del Rey 2020-21 in India. Fans can, however, follow the game online.

Cornella vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Round of 32 Match Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can catch the live action of Cornella vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2020-21 clash on the online platform. JIO TV will be live-streaming the game for JIO subscribers in India.

