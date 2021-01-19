Lionel Messi has been handed a two-game ban following his red card against Athletic Club in the finals of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. This was the first time in his Barcelona career that the 33-year-old had been sent off but the club have decided that they will appeal against the suspension. The Catalans missed out on the first trophy of the season as they lost to the Basque club 3-2 after extra time. Barcelona Manager Ronald Koeman Reacts to Argentine's Sending Off in Spanish Super Cup 2021 Final.

The Barcelona skipper was sent off in the added time for violent conduct against Athletic club forward Asier Villalibre during an off-the-ball incident that was spotted by VAR. The 33-year-old swung at the back of the Bilbao forwards’ head, which resulted in referee Gill Manzano handing him a first red for Barcelona in 753 appearances. Lionel Messi Shown First Red Card of Barcelona Career During 2-3 Defeat Against Athletic Club.

The governing body has decided that there was no aggression or ill-intent from the Barcelona skipper, meaning that the standard sentence will be implemented. This will see Lionel Messi miss the next two games for Barcelona. The Blaugrana shave announced that they will appeal against the ban.

See Statement

ℹ️ FC Barcelona to appeal Messi suspension — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2021

Carmen Perez, president of the Competition Committee, was put in sole charge of passing a ruling on Messi. Due to the ban, the Argentine superstar will miss the Copa del Rey clash against local rivals Cornella along with a La Liga fixture against Elche and will be available for selection from January 31 onwards.

Lionel Messi is expected to return for Barcelona for the league clash against Athletic Bilbao at the end of the current month. The Argentine was recently nursing a hamstring issue which kept him out of the Supercup semi-final but played the entire game until sending off in the finals of the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).