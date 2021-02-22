Hyderabad FC will take on leaders ATK Mohun Bagan in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on February 22, 2021 (Monday). Hyderabad are in contention for a semi-final spot and will be looking to take a huge step towards that. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. HFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

ATK Mohun Bagan are the runaway leaders in the league and will be looking to continue their brilliant form heading into the business end if the season, But Antonio Habas’ side face a motivated Hyderabad FC, who are looking to secure a semi-final berth themselves and a win will see the Nizam’s move to third place. The earlier meeting between the teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will be held on February 22, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the HYD vs ATKMB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).