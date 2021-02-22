Table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan are up against fourth-placed Hyderabad FC in the upcoming clash of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco in Goa. Both sides have been brilliant this season and would be raring to emerge winners in the upcoming fixture. ATK Mohun Bagan have 39 points from 18 matches, and a victory for them will guarantee them the League Winners' Shield. On the other hand, Hyderabad have 27 points from 18 games, and they would like to get an inch closer to the playoff spot. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for ATKMB vs HFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Speaking of the last meeting between the two sides earlier this season, the Mariners and the Nizams played a 1-1 draw. Manvir Singh and Joao Victor were the goal scorers for ATK and Hyderabad respectively. As both teams have done well in the defensive and goal-scoring department, we can expect another draw from this encounter. However, stakes are high for both sides in this game, and fans must brace themselves to witness an exciting contest. As the game gets lined up, let's look at the ideal fantasy team.

HFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharya (AKMB) must be your goalkeeper.

HFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Ashish Rai (HFC) and Akash Mishra (HFC) must be your defenders.

HFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Joao Victor (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Marcelo Leite Pereira (ATKMB) and Lenny Rodrigues (ATKMB) must be your midfielders.

HFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Aridane Santana (HFC) and Roy Krishna (ATKMB) must be your forwards.

HFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (AKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Ashish Rai (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Joao Victor (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Marcelo Leite Pereira (ATKMB), Lenny Rodrigues (ATKMB), Aridane Santana (HFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB)

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Aridane Santana (HFC) should fulfil the vice-captain slot.

