It is double-header time on Sunday. In the 34th match of the Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 (ISL), Hyderabad FC take on Mumbai City FC. It is the contest between table-topper Mumbai City FC and sixth placed Hyderabad FC.

Mumbai City FC come into the contest with a draw in their last game. They have in good form and have won four out of six games. Hyderabad FC come into the contest with a victory on their back. They have won two and lost three out of five matches. HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in n Vasco da Gama, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of HFC vs MCFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the HFC vs MCFC clash online for fans.

