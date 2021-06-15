India will take on Afghanistan in the final fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. The football match will be played at the Jassam Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday). Qualification for the world cup is out of reach for both but still have other objectives in the final fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Afghanistan, World Cup Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. Sunil Chhetri’s Brace Helps India Beat Bangladesh 2-0 in 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier.

The qualifying campaign has been disappointing for both India and Afghanistan as they find themselves in third and fourth sport respectively. However, either of the two teams can still end the qualifiers in a positive note as the third-placed team in the group, gets automatic qualification in the final round of the Asia Cup Qualifier which will be held in China with the fate of the fourth-ranked team depending on factors out of their control.

India vs Afghanistan, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier Match Time and Schedule in India

The 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier between India and Afghanistan would be played at the Jassam Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday). The match would be played at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

India vs Afghanistan, 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier Match Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch India vs Afghanistan, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels to enjoy live telecast of this match in English commentary while Star Sports 3 SD/HD will provide telecast in Hindi. Fans also can experience this match on online platforms like Jio TV and Disney+Hotstar.

