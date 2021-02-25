Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC are all set to pit their wits against each other in ISL 2021. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The two teams are placed on the mid-table where Jamshedpur featured on number six whereas, Bengaluru is on seven. The last time the two teams met each other in the first leg of the tournament, it was Jamshedpur FC who walked away with 1-0 win. JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Stephen Eze was the one who had scored a goal at the 79th minute of the match back then. For now, out of the last five games played by Jamshedpur FC, they have won three matches and lost a couple of them. Whereas, Bengaluru lost a couple of them and won an equal number of games. The team faced one draw in their last five outings in the ISL 2021.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. The game will be held on February 25 (Thursday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the OFC vs MCFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming match online for fans.

