The ISL 2020-21 has the game between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 details to pick the goalkeeper, defender and midfielder for your playing XI. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Both teams are placed in the mid-table. Jamshedpur FC is placed on number six of the ISL 2021 points table with 24 points in their kitty. The team has won six and lost seven out of 19. ISL 2020-21 Points Table Updated.

Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC hasn't had things their way this season. The team has lost seven games and faced an equal number of draws. With five wins in the season, Bengaluru FC is placed on number seven of the points table with five wins from 19. Thus it's going to be quite an interesting fixture in the ISL 2021. The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Peter Hartley (JFC), Juanan (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC) and Harmanjot Khabra (BFC) will be selected as defenders.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC , ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Alexandre Lima (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC) and Erik Paartalu (BFC) will be the three midfielders in the team.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Aniket Jadhav (JFC) and Sunil Chhetri (BFC) will be picked as the three forwards in the side.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Juanan (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Alexandre Lima (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Aniket Jadhav (JFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC).

Nerijus Valskis (JFC) can be chosen as captain of JFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21 Dream11 team, while Sunil Chhetri can be elected as vice-captain of your fantasy playing XI team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).