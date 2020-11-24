Jamshedpur FC will play Chennaiyin FC in match 5 of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7. Both teams will look to start their ISL 2020-21 campaigns with a win. Both have undergone massive changes in the management and have also made new overseas signings hoping to make it big this season. Jamshedpur FC signed ex-Chennaiyin FC manager Owen Coyle, who led the Marina Machans to the final last year. They also roped in last season’s Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis leaving Chennaiyin FC to find a new manager as well as a new striker for ISL 2020-21. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21 match should scroll down for all details. JFC vs CFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Chennaiyin FC have signed Hungarian manager Csaba Laszlo as their gaffer this season and have also brought in Lithuanian striker Jakub Sylvestr. Chennaiyin FC reached the final and finished as runner-up last season under Coyle with Valskis scoring 15 goals and assisting six times. With a new coach and a new striker, CFC will certainly hope to go a step better while Jamshedpur FC, who have never made the ISL semi-finals in their three-year history, will look to Coyle and Vaslkis to achieve history. Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020–21: Nerijus Valskis, Anirudh Thapa, Jackichand Singh and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in JFC vs CFC ISL Match.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on November 24, 2020 (Tuesday). The match is scheduled to be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast the Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action. Fans not able to follow the game live on television can also enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the JFC vs CFC clash online for fans.

