It’s a super Sunday and we have a couple of encounters on the cards in the ISL 2020-21. The first game is between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United and the second match will be between Goa FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. But in this article, we shall specifically talk about the live streaming details of the first match but first, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. So JFC VS NEUFC will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. NorthEast United is placed on number eight with 12 points. The team has placed 11 games and out of which, they have won a couple of them. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The NorthEast United has faced three losses and their remaining games ended with a draw. Talking about the Red Miners they are placed one spot above the NorthEast United. With three wins and four losses, Jamshedpur FC is on number seven. The team has 13 points in their kitty. Their remaining matches have ended with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 17, 2021 (Sunday). The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the JFC vs NEUFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the JFC vs NEUFC clash online for fans.

