Juventus and Napoli are scheduled to face each other in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixture. The clash will be played at the Allianz Stadium on October 4, 2020 (late Sunday night). However, both teams being present for the game is highly unlikely as Napoli haven’t travelled to Turing due to coronavirus scare. Meanwhile, fans in India, searching for how to watch the Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 should scroll down for all details, including live telecast, online live streaming and also score updates for JUV vs NAP match. Juventus vs Napoli: Serie A Confirm Fixture Will Go Ahead As Planned Despite Gennaro Gattuso's Team Not Travelling to Turin.

Napoli earlier reported that Piotr Zielinski and Elif Elmas along with a staff member had tested positive for coronavirus with the team undergoing mandatory isolation. It was reported that local authorities prevented the side from Naples to travel to Turin as they fear of it causing yet another COVID-19 outbreak. Juventus also reported positive coronavirus cases but insisted for the game to ahead, which has now been seconded by Serie A as well. Juventus vs Napoli: Here's What Will Happen if Gennaro Gattuso's Men Fail To Show Up For Serie A 2020-21 Clash.

Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Napoli match in Serie A 2020-2 will be played at the Allianz Stadium and will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on October 5, 2020 (Monday).

How to Watch Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Napoli on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

