Juventus vs Napoli clash, which was in doubt as the team from Naples reportedly did not travel to Turin to a recent surge in coronavirus cases in its squad, will now go ahead as planned as confirmed by Serie A on their official social media account. Napoli had recently reported that players Piotr Zielinski, Elif Elmas and staff member Giandomenico Costi had tested positive for COVID-19. Juventus vs Napoli: Here's What Will Happen if Gennaro Gattuso's Men Fail To Show Up For Serie A 2020-21 Clash.

There were a lot of rumours that the game can be postponed as Napoli were reportedly prevented by local authorities from travelling to Turin as they feared that it could cause a surge of coronavirus cases among several other players. Juventus, themselves kept their players in isolation after a couple of positive coronavirus cases but stated that they will field their team on Sunday at the Allianz Arena. Juventus vs Napoli Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Serie A in an official statement said that the game will not be postponed and will go ahead as planned as this particular incident does not go against the protocols of the league which are placed in order to put off the hatch in case of positive coronavirus cases. ‘The “rationale” of the protocol, therefore, remains to allow all matches to be played and consequently the regular conclusion of the Serie A TIM’ the league said in their statement.

Reports suggest that Napoli haven’t travelled to Turin for the game which means that they will not be able to place a starting XI for the game. The inability of fielding a team will result in Gennaro Gattuso’s team forfeiting the match and Juventus will be handed a 3-0 win, continuing their unbeaten run to three games in the league.

Napoli haven’t made any statements regarding this situation and it looks like they will have to concede three points without playing the game. The only thing Napoli posted to fay was confirming that manager Gennaro Gattuso has tested negative for COVID-19 and the team will begin their regular training activities on Monday.

Any reports that Gennaro Gattuso has tested positive for COVID-19 are false. The group will have its next round of testing on Monday. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 4, 2020

Both teams have made an unbeaten start to their Serie A 2020-21 campaign. Napoli have won both of their opening games scoring eight goals while conceding none. Meanwhile, Juventus have recorded four points from a possible six which includes a 2-2 draw against AS Roma.

