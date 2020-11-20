Kerela Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will eye a win when they face each other in the opening match of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7. Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be played at the Bambolin Stadium on November 20 (Friday). Kerala is a two-time ISL finalist while ATK Mohun Bagan are making their debut this season in ISL 2020-21. The Kolkata-based club is a merger between three-time ISL champions ATK and two-time I-League winners and century-old club Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the KBFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21 match should scroll down for all details. KBFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup to Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna will cross his former team Mohun Bagan, who he led to the I-League title last season when Kerala Blasters take the field on Friday. Vicuna saw his champion side break and scatter to different clubs with Vicuna taking Nongdamba Naorem to Kerala Blasters. It will be somewhat a similar tale on the other side where Sandesh Jhingan will man the ATK defence against a side he called home for six seasons. Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020–21: Sandesh Jhingan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Roy Krishna & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in KBFC vs ATKMB ISL Match.

Jhingan parted ways with Kerala Blasters and joined ATK on a five-year deal. Their name may have been altered and twisted a little but this ATK Mohun Bagan team is the same as last season's title-winning squad made only stronger by the addition on Jhingan, Subhasish Bose and Brad Inman.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in Indian Super League 2020-21 will be played at the Babmolin Stadium in Goa. The clash will be the opening game of ISL 7 and it will take place on November 20 (Friday). The KBFC vs ATKMB match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on Stars Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD channels to catch the live-action. Those not able to follow the game live on their television sets can also follow the match live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KBFC vs ATKMB ISL match online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).