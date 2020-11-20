The opening encounter of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020 will see Kerala Blasters going head to head with ATK Mohun Bagan. The clash takes place at the GMC Stadium in Goa on November 20, 2020 (Friday). Both teams have a well-balanced squad, and one can expect the upcoming clash to go down to the wire. The Tuskers have made a complete revamp to their squad following two mediocre seasons and will like to get their hands on the elusive title. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan are newly formed club following the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for the best line-up and tips to pick the perfect playing XI with captain and vice-captain recommendations should scroll down for all details. KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Although ATK Mohan Bagan will be making their debut – their squad is quite similar to the ATK side which clinched the title last season. In fact, they have only been strengthened with the inclusion of some Mohan Bagan players. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters will play under new manager Kibu Vicuna who has proven his mettle in the mentorship role. With a great blend of youth and experience, the Blasters seem one of the most balanced teams in the top-flight. As the game gets lined-up, let's look at the picks for captain and vice-captain. Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Roy Krishna

The ATK striker is arguably the league's best pure finisher. Krishna is one of the quickest movers in the middle, and his ability to attack and defensive as per situation makes him a great asset. He even was the highest goal-scorer of ISL 6 with 14 goals and six assets. As there's no reason why the Fiji star can't replicate his heroics this season, he should be named as captain of your Dream11 team.

KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Gary Hooper

ATKMB indeed have one of the strongest defences in the competition. However, their strength will be tested by Gary Hooper. The Englishman is one of the league's most exciting signings and will like to live up to the expectations. He has managed to leave a mark on England and Australian soil and will arguably be the biggest threat for ATK in the opening clash.

KBFC vs ATKMB Probable Playing XI:

Kerala Blasters Likely Playing XI: Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper, Rahul KP

ATK Mohun Bagan Likely Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharyya; Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Michael Regin, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna, David Williams

