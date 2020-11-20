Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will kick-off the first major sporting event in India since the country went into a nationwide lockdown almost eight months ago. Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Bambolim Stadium on November 20 (Friday). Both teams will be eager for a perfect start and in whatever ways it come, the game will provide some good match exposure as both – and the other nine teams – enter season 7 of the Indian Super League without a pre-season. Kerala Blasters are two-time ISL finalists and both times they lost to ATK. Meanwhile, ahead of KBFC vs ATKMB ISL match, take a look at some key players from both teams. Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs ATKMB in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

This ATK Mohun Bagan side though is different, at least in brand, than the teams that beat Kerala in 2014 and 2016-17 ISL finals. ATK Mohun Bagan is a merger between the ISL and I-League champions, ISL’s most successful side and India’s grand old football giant with a fairy history for them to carry forward but in a new avatar. When they meet, Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna will be clashing against the team he lifted to an I-League title as will ATK Mohun Bagan defender Sandesh Jhingan against a side he once called his ‘adopted home.’ KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Indian Super League 7 Football Match

Roy Krishna

He was the joint top-scorer in the ISL last season with 15 goals. Roy Krishna also had six assists to his name and was almost the carriage in which ATK rode to their third ISL title. Krishna is certainly in the form of his life. He came to India after winning MVP and the golden boot in the A-League in Australia and has not slowed down even after moving to a different land, a separate league. He will be crucial as will be his partnership with fellow A-League forward David Williams.

Gary Hooper

The 32-year-old Englishman is another import from the A-League in Australia and Kerala Blaster’s most eye-catching foreigner in the ISL this season. His track record suggests Kerala could find in him a suitable replacement for Bartholomew Ogbeche and off-course cult-hero Iain Hume. If Hooper has his way, Kerala could become one of the favourites this season.

Sahal Abdul Samad

If Hooper is Kerala Blasters’ overseas player to watch out for, Sahal will be the Indian version of it. He is talented but yet to show his full potential. That, of course, is down to lack of game time last season. Under Vicuna, who brought the best out of his Indian players in Mohun Bagan’s title-winning campaign last season, Samad can expect a lot of games. His vision and eye for a pass will be key to Kerala’s season.

David Williams

A little less popular than his Wellington Phoenix teammate Roy Krishna but equally sharp, effective and brilliant in front of the goal. If the 32-year-old stays fit through the season, ATK could once again resume the partnership of Krishna and Williams up-front and perhaps replicate another title-winning season. David Williams scored seven goals last season but it is his movement, understanding and support of Krishna that makes the pair lethal and unstoppable.

Sandesh Jhingan

He moved shores from one club to another. Jhingan could be the final pin to make ATK Mohun Bagan unstoppable this season and he will be eager to prove it after an injury-laden period last season. Jhingan was ruled out of the entire ISL season last year and will want to show his worth once again this time. ATK conceded the second-lowest goals last year but with Jhingan at the back, they could become even meaner this ISL.

