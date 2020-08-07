Real Madrid travel to Manchester City hoping to overturn a 1-2 deficit and clinch a win in the second leg of their last 16 encounter in UEFA Champions League 2019-20. Real Madrid were beaten 1-2 at home by City in the first leg and need to score at least two goals at the Etihad to progress to the quarter-finals. Zinedine Zidane’s men travel to Manchester as the champions of Spain having beaten Barcelona to La Liga 2019-20 title with an eight-point lead. Meanwhile, football fans in India searching for how to watch Man City vs Real Madrid match in India should scroll down for all details, including live telecast, online live streaming and live score updates for the encounter. Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Kevin de Bruyne, Karim Benzema and Other Players to Watch Out.

Madrid are unbeaten in their last 11 games and haven’t lost a match since returning to action in June. They won 10 successive games to clinch their first La Liga title before playing out a 2-2 draw in their final league game against Leganes. Pep Guardiola’s men have played 12 games in that period and won seven while also losing three. At the Etihad though City are on a winning run of seven games and scored 26 goals in that period while also conceding only once. Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Time and Schedule in India

Manchester City vs Real Madrid match in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The second leg of the last 16 clash will take place on August 08, 2020 (Friday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster or UEFA Champions League 2019-20 in India and will be live telecasting the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match. Fans need to tune in Sony Ten 1 & HD and Sony Ten 2 & HD channels to live telecast the round of 16 second leg on television. For those wishing to watch the game online, they must visit SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony channels.

Unlike Madrid, City conceded the Premier League title to Liverpool this season and finished second in the points table. City ended their league campaign with 81 points – 18 behind champions Liverpool. They are, however, ahead in the Champions League clash and have never lost a round after winning the away match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).