Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Online Live Streaming: After the wrap up of the domestic leagues across Europe, it is time for the biggest footballing competition on the planet as the Champions League returns. Spanish champions Real Madrid travel to Manchester in England to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The former English champions have underachieved in Europe and the pressure will be on them to get it right this time around. They have a 2-1 aggregate lead heading into this mouth-watering fixture and will start as favourites. Zinedine Zidane is a master tactician though and when it comes to making memorable comebacks in the Champions League, Zizou is a man who has been there and done that. Zinedine Zidane Leaves Gareth Bale Out of Real Madrid Squad for Manchester City Tie.

Benjamin Mendy is suspended for the contest due to accumulation of yellow cards while Sergio Aguero is out for the remainder of the campaign. Kevin de Bruyne ran riot in Madrid with his trademark passing and the Belgian midfielder will once again be the focal point of City’s attacks. Gabriel Jesus has gone off the boil in the last few games and he will need to improve if Manchester City are to dominate their famous visitors. Riyad Mahrez should get the nod ahead of Bernardo Silva with the Portuguese winger rarely featuring this season. Manchester City v Real Madrid Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20.

The absence of captain Sergio Ramos must be hurting Real Madrid but they must try and build a comeback sans the veteran defenders. Gareth Bale has requested to be left out of the squad while Eden Hazard returns after missing a few games. Karim Benzema is the man that can lead Real Madrid to glory with his build-up play in the attacking third helping the team immensely. Toni Kroos and Casemiro have a crucial role to play as they come up against a technically astute midfield of Manchester City.

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid clash in the second leg of Champions League last 16 will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The match will take place on August 08, 2020 (Friday midnight) and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid encounter will be available on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten channels to live telecast the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also follow live action of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League encounter on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the second leg of the round of 16 match online for its fans in India. Real Madrid will leave spaces behind in search of goals which should make Manchester City’s task easier. Expect Pep Guardiola’s men to ease through to the next round.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).