Mumbai City FC are up against Odisha FC in their next fixture in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Goa on Sunday (December 6). Both sides have made contrasting starts to their campaigns which make Mumbai City firm favourites to clinch the encounter. With two wins from three games, Mumbai are third in the team standings while Odisha are reeling at the penultimate spot with two defeats and a draw in three outings. Meanwhile, fans searching on how to watch MCFC vs OFC live streaming can scroll down below for all the necessary information. MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Although Sergio Lobera's side are way ahead in the points table, Odisha FC dominate the overall head-to-head record against them. They completed the double over Mumbai City last season and will like to replicate their heroics again. However, going by the way the two stars have performed this season, it should be an easy win for the Islanders. Notably, Odisha play again without much rest after their previous games which is another advantage for the Mumbai-based team. As the match takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 1, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of MCFC vs OFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MCFC vs OFC clash online for fans.

