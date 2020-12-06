Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will square off against Odisha FC (OFC) in Indian Super League (ISL), 2020-21 match no 18. The game will be held at GMC Stadium, Bambolim on December 6, 2020. Mumbai is currently at the second spot of the league following back to back wins in their last two games, while Odisha is still struggling for victory. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MCFC vs OFC Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards. We will help you predict the best fantasy playing XI. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Odisha FC has only earned one point so far from three games. While Mumbai City FC has done well after losing their opening game to NorthEast United FC. MCFC are just placed below table topper ATK Mohun Bagan. Odisha FC is at the 10th position just above SC East Bengal. OFC earned a point by scoring two goals against Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Defenders – Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Midfielders – Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC) and Cole Alexander (OFC) must be your midfielders.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Forwards – Adam Le Fondre (MCFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Laishram Singh (OFC) must be your forward for this clash.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Laishram Singh (OFC).

Adam Le Fondre (MCFC) should be made the captain of your Dream11 team. While Diego Mauricio (OFC) should be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).