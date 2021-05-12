Juventus will look to get back into the Champions League playoff spots when they travel to take on Sassuolo in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy will be played on May 12, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams are heading into the game on the back of contrasting results. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sassuolo vs Juventus live streaming can scroll down below. Long Experience with Juventus Will Come to an End This Year: Buffon.

Juventus, after their loss to AC Milan, have dropped to fifth in the points table and out of the Champions League qualifications. Andrea Pirlo’s side will be aiming to get back to winning ways after that defeat but will face a tough task against Roberto de Zerbi’s Sassuolo, who have win four of their past five games in the league. Andrea Pirlo Won’t Resign As Juventus Manager Despite a Difficult Season.

Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Sassuolo vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium and will take place on May 13, 2021 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled time of 10:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Sassuolo vs Juventus on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

