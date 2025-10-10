Iceland are currently second in Group D of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with three wins from two matches played. They face Ukraine in their latest fixture at home wherein they will be keen to bounce back after a loss to France in their last game. With France expected to win the group, it is imperative Iceland holds on to their current position and make it to main event next year. Opponents Ukraine are in a tough place as they have a solitary point on board after losing and drawing their two games. A positive result here though could change their position quickly. Czech Republic 0–0 Croatia, FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Evenly Poised Clash Ends Goalless in Prague as Both Sides Stay Level on Points in Group L.

Daniel Gudjohnsen and Andri Gudjohnsen will be part of the attacking third for Iceland with the home side adopting a 5-3-2 formation tailor made for counter attacking football. Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson, Jón Dagur Þorsteinsson, and Hákon Arnar Haraldsson make up the midfield unit. Defence will be led by a back three of Victor Pálsson, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, and Daníel Leó Grétarsson.

Ukraine will be without Oleksandr Zincehnko for this big game with the player not fully fit. Vladyslav Vanat is the pick to play the lone striker role and he will be supported by wingers Heorhiy Sudakov and Oleksandr Zubkov. Ivan Kalyuzhnyi will sit deep in midfield and try and shield the backline. Oleh Ocheretko and Artem Bondarenko will venture forward from midfield and support with the attacking play.

Iceland vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Iceland vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Saturday, October 11 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony LIV (Live Streaming), No Telecast

When is Iceland vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Iceland national football team will clash with Ukraine national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, October 11. The Iceland vs Ukraine FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Egypt Confirm FIFA World Cup 2026 Berth as Mohamed Salah Scores Brace in 3–0 Win Over Djibouti.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Iceland vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. Although the Iceland vs Ukraine live telecast will not be available for fans on the Sony Sports Network channels due to them having other commitments. For Iceland vs Ukraine online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Iceland vs Ukraine, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Iceland vs Ukraine live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Iceland playing in front of their supporters will act as a catalyst as they secure crucial three points in this game.

