In a bid to secure their places in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Chan, India and Hong Kong face off against each other in the final game of the 3rd round of qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asia Cup Qualifiers live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Football Team Qualifies For 2023 AFC Asian Cup Ahead Of Clash With Hong Kong.

Both teams are level on points in the Group D of the Asian Cup Qualifiers with only the winner of each group booking their place in the showpiece event next year. However, five best second-placed teams are set to advance as well and both teams have booked their place following Philippines defeat against Palestine. India vs Hong Kong: Eyeing 2023 AFC Asian Cup Berth, Blue Tigers Take On High-Flying Hong Kong in Battle for Top Spot.

India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Time and Schedule

The India vs Hong Kong clash in the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier would be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday (June 14, 2022). The match would begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Live Telecast in India

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in India. Fans would be able to watch the India vs Hong Kong clash on Star Sports SD/HD Channels.

India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Free Live Streaming Online in India

As Star Sports hold the broadcast rights of India vs Hong Kong football match, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming. So, the India vs Hong Kong 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier match can be live streamed in India on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For Jio users, free live streaming will be available on JioTV.

