Team India have qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup ahead of their final qualifier clash against Hong Kong. After the Philippines' defeat to Palestine in Group B, the Blue Tigers are set to finish either as the winners of their group or one of the five best second-placed teams, depending upon the outcome of the encounter against Hong Kong. This will be India's second successive appearance at the competition.

