IND vs PAK Football Match Live Streaming and Telecast: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will, this time, battle it out in football as the two sides meet in the SAFF Cup at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The IND vs PAK SAFF 2023 football match has a kick-off time of 07:30 PM as per IST. The Blue Tigers head into the game on the back of a resounding win in the Intercontinental Cup held in Bhubaneshwar. They defeated Lebanon convincingly in the final of that tournament, and the brand of football Igor Stimac wanted to incorporate into the team, is now beginning to take effect. India has won the SAFF Cup eight times and started the tournament as the favourites. Pakistan is not in the best of form at the moment, and they lost to Kenya, Mauritius and Djibouti in a four-nation tournament held recently. Meanwhile, scroll down to find all the details about IND vs PAK SAFF 2023 football match live streaming online and live TV telecast. India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs PAK Football Match.

Sunil Chettri looked lively for India throughout the Intercontinental Cup and bagged important goals for the side. Lallianzuala Chhangte was named the man of the match in the finals for his brilliant performance, and his pace and trickery make him the man to watch out for once again. Anirudh Thapa in midfield makes the side tick with his brilliant passing game.

Pakistan coach Shahzad Anwar is yet to win a game with the national side ever since taking on the reigns back in 2022. Otis Khan is a proven goal scorer and probably the best player on the pitch for Pakistan. Having graduated from the Manchester United youth academy, the 27-year-old winger has played for several big clubs in the English League Two. Easah Suliman represented England Under 20 and also captained them, and his presence in midfield would be vital. SAFF Championship 2023 Full Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time in IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of South Asian Football Competition.

India vs Pakistan SAFF 2023 Football Match Live TV Channel Telecast

There was no clarity initially available regarding the TV channel which will telecast the SAFF Championship 2023 in India. However, Doordarshan Network has stepped in to provide live telecast of the tournament in India. Meanwhile, India vs Pakistan SAFF 2023 football match will be telecast live on DD Bharati.

India vs Pakistan SAFF 2023 Football Match Live Streaming Online

While DD Bharati will provide the live telecast of IND vs PAK football match, the live streaming online will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's mobile app and website to watch the lND vs PAK SAFF 2023 football match live streaming online, but only after subscribing to the services. India has momentum with them, and they should get the better of Pakistan with an easy win.

