The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) 2023 champions is set to get underway on June 21. India, buoyed by their Intercontinental Cup 2023 victory, would be hoping to carry on with confidence and momentum into this competition. Hosting the tournament, India has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal and fans can witness some truly exciting matches, all of which will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Group B, on the other hand, comprises Bangladesh, Lebanon, Bhutan and Maldives. The tournament would finish with the final being played on July 4. Meanwhile, you can download the full schedule in PDF format here. India vs Pakistan Football Match in SAFF Championship 2023: From Sunil Chhetri to Brandon Fernandes, 5 Indian Players To Watch Out For.

The Blue Tigers are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the title eight times. The eight teams have been divided into groups of four each. And every side will take on each other once in the group stage. The teams which finish first and second in both groups would qualify for the semifinals. While the winner of Group A would face the runner-up of Group B in the semifinals, Group B winners would go up against Group A runner-up. SAFF Championship 2023: Pakistan Football Team's Arrival Delayed Due to Visa Issue.

SAFF Championship 2023 Full Schedule

Date Match Time (In IST) Venue June 21 Kuwait vs Nepal 3:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 21 India vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 22 Lebanon vs Bangladesh 3:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 22 Maldives vs Bhutan 7:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 24 Pakistan vs Kuwait 3:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 24 India vs Nepal 7:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 25 Bangladesh vs Maldives 3:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 25 Bhutan vs Lebanon 7:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 27 Nepal vs Pakistan 3:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 27 India vs Kuwait 7:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 28 Lebanon vs Maldives 3:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium June 28 Bhutan vs Bangladesh 7:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium July 1 Semifinal 1-Group A Winner vs Group B Runner’s Up 3:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium July 1 Semifinal 2-Group B Winner vs Group A Runner’s Up 7:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium July 4 Final 7:30 PM Sree Kanteerava Stadium

The matches would be played at two different timings (3:30 pm and 7:30 pm IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the tournament the live telecast of this competition will be available on their TV channels. Fans who wish to watch live streaming of the tournament can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

