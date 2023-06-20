The rivalry between India and Pakistan will find a new battleground in SAFF Championships 2023 when these two sides square off against each other on Wednesday, June 20. Fresh off their Intercontinental Cup 2023 title victory in Odisha, the Blue Tigers would be upbeat and confident about their chances not just in this match but also the tournament. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope to pull off a big win in their first match, something which would give them a world of confidence heading into the tournament. An India vs Pakistan rivalry is unmatched irrespective of the sport and fans can expect a fascinating encounter between the Asian rivals come Wednesday. SAFF Championship 2023 Full Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time in IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of South Asian Football Competition.

India would be confident ahead of the match also because of having beaten Pakistan in their last few meetings. The Blue Tigers won the last time they faced Pakistan—at the 2018 edition of the SAFF championships. The stakes are high for both sides. India begin the tournament as defending champions, while for Pakistan, it would be about making a statement right from the start of the tournament. SAFF Championship 2023: India-Pakistan Match Set to Be Played As Per Schedule.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

India have a dominant record against Pakistan when it comes to head-to-head numbers. According to information from 11vs11.com, the two teams have played a total of 26 times out of which India have had 13 wins. Ten matches have ended in draws, while Pakistan have won only three matches.

India vs Pakistan Key Players

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championships 2023 clash features a lot of key players from both sides, who would be crucial for their team’s chances.

India Pakistan Sunil Chhetri Otis Khan Anirudh Thapa Easah Suliman Laillianzuala Chhangte Rahis Nabi

India vs Pakistan SAFF Championships 2023 Match Details

India and Pakistan would face each other in a Group A game of the SAFF Championships 2023 on Wednesday, June 20. The match would be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Pakistan SAFF Championships 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The India vs Pakistan will be streamed live on FanCode. Fans who wish to watch live streaming of the match, can do so at the cost of a subscription fee. The live telecast details of the match are yet to be announced and we’ll keep you posted.

India vs Pakistan SAFF Championships 2023 Predicted Playing XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Pakistan: Yousuf Butt (GK), Mamoon Moosa Khan, Muhammad Sufyan Asif, Abdullah Iqbal, Ali Khan Niazi, Otis Khan, Ali UzairMahmood, Easah Suliman, Rahis Nabi, Harun Hamid, Hassan Bashir

