As international football returns, the Indian national football team will be in action against Vietnam in a Friendly match. The clash will be played on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Vietnam, International Friendly live streaming details, scroll down below. India 1–1 Singapore: Ashique Kuruniyan’s Strike Helps Blue Tigers Share Spoils (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Vietnam are the favourites heading into this clash and will be hoping to avoid any upsets. The hosts defeated Singapore in their previous fixture and will be looking to build on that. Meanwhile, India snatched a draw in their previous fixture and will be looking to gain momentum before the AFC Asian Cup 2023 begins.

India vs Vietnam, Hung Thinh Tournament Football Match, Time and Schedule

India vs Vietnam will take place on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) with the football match kick-off time being 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

India vs Vietnam, Hung Thinh Tournament Football Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Eurosport are the official broadcasters of the match in India. So fans can tune into the Eurosport channel to catch the India vs Vietnam live action on their TV sets,

India vs Vietnam, Hung Thinh Tournament Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Discovery+ generally shows the programmes of Eurosport on their OTT platform and are likely to live stream the game. Fans can also tune into JioTV app to watch the India vs Vietnam match on online platforms.

